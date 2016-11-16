Extreme cold on the way to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extremely cold weather is heading to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Unseasonably cold weather already gripped northern and eastern Kazakhstan in the beginning of this week. Mercury dropped to -30, -36°C at night," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Extreme cold will persist in Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days. Mercury is expected to drop to -40° in some areas of central and eastern Kazakhstan.



Cold snap will bring heavy snowfall and lower temperatures to southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.