    12:07, 16 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Extreme cold on the way to Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Extremely cold weather is heading to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "Unseasonably cold weather already gripped northern and eastern Kazakhstan in the beginning of this week. Mercury dropped to -30, -36°C at night," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Extreme cold will persist in Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days. Mercury is expected to drop to -40° in some areas of central and eastern Kazakhstan.

    Cold snap will bring heavy snowfall and lower temperatures to southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

