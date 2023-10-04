Extreme fire threat in place in 2 regions, while Kazakh east set to brace for rain and snow

On October 4 the greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast to observe weather precipitations, while the country’s west, northwest and east are to brace for mixed rain and snow, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

High wind and fog are forecast locally.

Frosts are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions with mercury reading 1-3 degrees Celsius at nighttime.

The extreme fire threat remains in place in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions, while hithe gh fire threat is in effect in Zhambyl and Atyrau regions.