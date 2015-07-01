EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:56, 01 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Extreme heat tightens its grip on Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, July 1.

    However, meteorologists predict that occasional rains and bleak winds may hit western, northwestern, northern and eastern parts of the country. Dust storm may blanket southwestern areas of the country, whereas hail is expected in eastern areas. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions. Stiff winds will bring dust storm to Mangystau region. Extreme heat will persist in Atyrau, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!