Extreme heat to grip most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, September 9.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Kostanay regions. Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning. Extreme heat is forecast for Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola and Karaganda regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.