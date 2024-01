KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The II Extreme Weekend Astana 2018 - Water Festival will take place in Koyandy village, nearby Astana, on August 25, Kazinform reports.

The festival program includes rafting, kite surfing, fishing and water scooter competitions. The main goal of the event is to attract youth to go in for extreme sports and promote tourism, Visit Aqmola touris information centre said.