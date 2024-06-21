Extreme wildfire risk in Greece amid searing heatwave

An ongoing heatwave, strong winds from Aegean Sea, and dry weather have come together in Greece to prompt extreme and very serious wildfire risks across the country, Anadolu reports.

A fire risk map by the Citizens' Protection Ministry showed the highest category 5 risk of wildfires Friday in the region of Attica, where the capital Athens and its surrounding area, as well as its adjacent port city, are located.

Further west, a very high fire risk of category 4, was predicted for the regions of Peloponnese, Western Greece, and Central Greece, as well as in the islands in the North Aegean region.

Firefighting services were put on alert in these regions, increasing aerial and ground patrols along with police and military forces.