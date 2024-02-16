Extremely cold polar air to sweep through Kazakhstan

An extremely cold polar anticyclone will set the tone across Kazakhstan bringing freezing temperatures to the southeast on February 17 and strong wind, fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard to the mountainous districts.

Air temperature is expected to fall as low as 30-38 degrees Celsius in the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan at night and 20-28 degrees Celsius during the day, 15-25 degrees Celsius in the southeast at night, 30-35 degrees in the mountains and 10-25 degrees Celsius during the day.