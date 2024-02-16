EN
    12:40, 16 February 2024

    Extremely cold polar air to sweep through Kazakhstan

    Weather
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    An extremely cold polar anticyclone will set the tone across Kazakhstan bringing freezing temperatures to the southeast on February 17 and strong wind, fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard to the mountainous districts.

    Air temperature is expected to fall as low as 30-38 degrees Celsius in the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan at night and 20-28 degrees Celsius during the day, 15-25 degrees Celsius in the southeast at night, 30-35 degrees in the mountains and 10-25 degrees Celsius during the day.

     

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
