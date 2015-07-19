Extremely hot weather to persist in regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains, stiff wind and thunderstorms are forecast to sweep some regions of Kazakhstan today, July 19. Only southern and eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Meteorologists also predict that it will be extremely hot in Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.