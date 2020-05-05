Eyes send unexpected signal to brain: study

CHICAGO. KAZINFORM A research led by Northwestern University (NU) has found that a subset of retinal neurons sends inhibitory signals to the brain, besides excitatory signals.

To conduct the study, the researchers blocked the retinal neurons responsible for inhibitory signaling in a mouse model. When this signal was blocked, dim light was more effective at shifting the mice's circadian rhythms, Xinhua reports.

«This suggests that there is a signal from the eye that actively inhibits circadian rhythms realignment when environmental light changes, which was unexpected,» said NU's Tiffany Schmidt, an assistant professor of neurobiology at NU's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.

The researchers also found that, when the inhibitory signals from the eye were blocked, mice's pupils were much more sensitive to light.

«These inhibitory signals prevent our circadian clock from resetting to dim light and prevent pupil constriction in low light, both of which are adaptive for proper vision and daily function,» said Schmidt. «We think that our results provide a mechanism for understanding why our eye is so exquisitely sensitive to light, but our subconscious behaviors are comparatively insensitive to light.»

The research was published Friday in the journal Science. Enditem

In the last 24 hours, the country counted 867 new COVID-19 infections and 185 more deaths. Both numbers are up from yesterday when the country saw 164 deaths and 356 new infections, but significantly below their peak, Anadolu Agency reports.

In total, since the outbreak began, health authorities have confirmed 219,329 COVID-19 infections, 25,613 deaths, and 123,486 recoveries.

On Monday night, the Spanish government published its latest unemployment figures. In April, Spain saw a net loss of nearly 50,000 jobs and the number of unemployed reached 3.83 million.

Job losses stabilized compared to March, when the country saw more than 833,000 job losses. Much of the shift can be explained by the government’s decision in late March to make it illegal to fire people due to COVID-19.

Instead, temporary layoffs were encouraged, in which the government foots the bill for employees’ partial wages and social security.

At the end of April, some 3.39 million people in Spain found themselves temporarily laid off, according to the Labor Ministry. People in this situation do not count as unemployed, as they remain linked to their employers, but they are not working and are collecting government help.

Excluding those laid off, around 15 million people in Spain – some one-third of the country’s total population of 47 million – are currently working.

According to the government, providing support for these temporary layoffs is linked to extending the state of emergency in the country.

But a growing number of opposition parties have announced they will vote against a government motion on Wednesday to extend the state of emergency.

Spain has a minority coalition government and an extremely fractured Parliament. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the country has no option or plan but to extend the emergency declaration.

«Not supporting the state of alarm could bring health and economic chaos to Spain,» José Luis Ábalos, Spain’s transport minister, told a press conference on Monday.