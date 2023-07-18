EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Eyewitness rescues 2 kids from drowning in Abai region

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Two kids, born in 2014 and 2015, were saved from drowning in the lake in Borodulikhinskiy district, Abai region, on July 17, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Eyewitness Sergei Berdyugin helped save two kids from drowning in the lake in Borodulikhinskiy district, Abai region. The kids were taken to hospital, their health condition is regarded as good.

    The Emergency Situations Ministry warns to keep vigilance and know basic safety rules in the water.


    Tags:
    Swimming Incidents Abai region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!