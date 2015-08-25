F. Hollande: France must be ready for future terrorist attacks

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - France must be ready for future terrorist attacks, President of France Francoise Hallande told at the meeting with ambassadors in the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

"The terrorist attack that took place in the Amsterdam-Paris train last Friday is another indicator that we have to be ready for future terrorist attacks, we have to be prepared to defend ourselves," F. Hollande said reminded of the recent terrorist attack.

Talking to heads of diplomatic missions the French President noted that the country had to take serious measures for protecting its citizens and stopping the inflow of terrorists into the country.

"We are becoming the targets of terrorist attacks way too often, it has to stop. The terrorist act in the Amsterdam-Paris train could turn into a big tragedy this last Friday," the President stressed.