EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:46, 15 July 2015 | GMT +6

    F. Mayweather chose opponent for last fight of career

    None
    None
    American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is often referred to as the best fight of the world regardless of the weight category, chose an opponent for the last fight of his career. As The Sweet Science informs, American Andre Berto will fight Mayweather in his last fight of his professional career.

    The fight is scheduled to be held on September 12 of this year. The venue is MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The fight is expected to be broadcast on CBS channel for free, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!