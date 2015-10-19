EN
    18:46, 19 October 2015 | GMT +6

    F. Mayweather: GGG can&#39;t beat me, I&#39;ll knock him out

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 38-year-old American boxer Floyd Mayweather (49-0, 26 KO) commented on the possibility of a fight against WBA, IBF, WBC, IBO world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO), Sports.kz informs.

    "I congratulate Golovkin on his achievements, but he can't beat me in my weight. I will knock him out," F. Mayweather said.

    As earlier reported, Mayweather announced his retirement this September.

    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
