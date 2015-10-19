ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 38-year-old American boxer Floyd Mayweather (49-0, 26 KO) commented on the possibility of a fight against WBA, IBF, WBC, IBO world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO), Sports.kz informs.

"I congratulate Golovkin on his achievements, but he can't beat me in my weight. I will knock him out," F. Mayweather said.

As earlier reported, Mayweather announced his retirement this September.