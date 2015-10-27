F. Mayweather might fight again in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The information that recently retired Floyd Mayweather Jr. might return to the ring for his 50th fight in May leaked in the American media, Vesti.kz informs referring to Allboxing.ru.

New MGM AEG arena is scheduled to be opened in Las Vegas on April 9. According to the information, the first boxing event at the new arena will be the fight of Mayweather Jr. If this information is true the 39-years-old American will have his 50 th fight on April 9.

As earlier reported, F. Mayweather Jr. announced his retirement after his fight against American Andre Berto. The fight took place in Las Vegas on September 13. Mayweather won by unanimous decision.