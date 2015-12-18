F. Mogherini to visit Astana

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will pay a working visit to Astana on Monday, the communique of the EU reads.

"High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini will pay a working visit to Astana on Monday, December 21. She will chair a meeting EU-Central Asia at the ministerial level and sign an agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between the European Union and Kazakhstan," the statement reads.