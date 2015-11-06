EN
    11:13, 06 November 2015 | GMT +6

    F. Roach doubts Golovkin can generate enough PPV buys for Cotto fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trainer of Miguel Cotto Freddie Roach said that Golovkin is not a good opponent in terms of financial part of the fight, Vesti.kz informs referring to Boxingnews24.com.

    "The Golovkin-Cotto fight is possible. But we wonder if Golovkin can draw pay-per-view that well. I think his last fight didn't do that well in terms of generating PPV buys. Hopefully with this match-up, it will do well because it's tough to fight Golovkin for free. It's a tough fight. I know he's a good fighter, but if you fight a guy like that, you want to get paid for it," Roach said.

    Besides, he noted that his fighter Manny Pacquiao didn't have any idea who Golovkin was. He even recalled a situation when Pacquiao called GGG a fan. He said that if Manny did not know who Golovkin was, many boxing fans were unaware of him either.

