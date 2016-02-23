EN
    15:37, 23 February 2016 | GMT +6

    F. Roach: Forget about Golovkin-Alvarez fight

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach thinks that the much anticipated fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez will not happen at all. It should be noted that fight is scheduled to be held this autumn. Now both fighters are preparing to have one more fight before their unification autumn fight, Sports.kz informs.

    Roach thinks that Golden Boy Promotions Company will not allow its famous and earning a lot of money boxer to fight so dangerous opponent like Gennady Golovkin.

    "I do not think this fight will happen. They will not risk everything. It does not make any sense for them. And I still think that Cotto won the fight against Alvarez. Miguel will probably return to the ring in June, we are looking for an opponent for him now," F. Roach said.

