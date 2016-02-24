F. Roach: I pick Golovkin as Fighter of the Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous boxing trainer Freddie Roach told in his interview to Fighthype.com who he though was the best fighter of 2015, Sports.kz informs referrign to the official GGG account on VKontakte social network.

- Who is the best fighter of the year? People are talking about Tyson Fury and Floyd Mayweather.

- Tyson Fury? He is a great singer, I like him, he is crazy. He beat old Klitschko. Yes, Fury won and I give him credit. But I do not think he is the best fighter of the year.

- There are Canelo, Golovkin, Floyd, Chocolatito...

- I like Golovkin. He is a very good and smart boxer. He moves well. He is a great boxer. I want to see him fight Canelo. It will be a good test for him because Canelo is a good opposition. I pick Golovkin as the best fighter of the year. I think he had a good year.