F. Roach: I will prepare Cotto to beat Golovkin after Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous boxing trainer Freddie Roach plans to prepare Miguel Cotto for a fight against Gennady Golovkin in case he wins his fight against Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz reports referring to ThaBoxingVoice.com.

"Gennady is the guy that probably deserves it, I hope the winner goes after Golovkin. I have every intention to get my guy ready to fight him (GGG) and ready to beat him" Roach told Thaboxingvoice.