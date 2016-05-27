F. Warren: Golovkin can beat both Eubanks at the same time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British promoter Frank Warren expressed his opinion regarding the potential fight between Gennady Golovkin and Chris Eubank Jr., Sports.kz informs.

"In my opinion, Chris Eubank does not have a chance against Golovkin. Even once in million years. Even if we assume this fight takes place it will be a park walk for GGG. However, I think this fight will never happen. Eubank Jr. and Eubank Sr. can talk a lot, but it's nothing. Even if they get in ring together they can hardly beat Golovkin," F. Warren said.