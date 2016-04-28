ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Billy Joe Saunders Frank Warren said that there was no point in talking about the Golovkin fight before the Canelo-Khan bout, Sports.kz informs.

"Nothing will happen before the Canelo fight, because it's obvious that the WBC demands the fight between Canelo and Golovkin, and then we will see what happens next. Billy wants this fight and we are ready for this fight. I personally do not want this fight, Billy wants it," F. Warren said in his interview to Fighthype.com.