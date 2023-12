F.Yemelianenko to earn USD 2.5 million for his first fight after retirement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous Russian MMA fighter Fyodor Yemelianenko, who recently announced his comeback to sport after retirement, will receive USD 2.5 million for his first after retirement fight, Vesti.kz reports citing Enlapelea.com.

Four-time MMA world champion Fyodor Yemelianenko announced that he's returning to sport on July 14. The 38-year-old fighter had his last fight in June of 2012. F. Yemelianenko in his professional career had 40 fights and 35 of them he won (12 by KO). Yemelianenko will have his first fight after retirement in Japan on December 31. The name of his opponent is not known yet.