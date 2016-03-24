ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Formula One's drivers have taken the remarkable step of openly criticising the way their sport is being run, mounting a revolt against Bernie Ecclestone, the FIA and F1's business structure. In their condemnation of the current governance they describe F1's decision-making process as "obsolete and ill-structured".

Their dissatisfaction was voiced via a statement released on Wednesday by the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, which represents the current field of F1 racers, and was signed on its behalf by the former world champions Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel as well as the GPDA's chairman, the former driver Alex Wurz.

In clear reference to the apparent lack of control at the top of the sport, once embodied by Ecclestone but now appearing to be characterised by various vested interests unable to come up with coherent plans and often flailing from meeting to meeting with half-hearted and often half-baked results, the statement read: "The future directions and decisions of F1, be they short- or long-term, sporting, technical or business orientated, should be based on a clear masterplan."

Although the drivers' strong reaction was almost certainly precipitated by the failure of the new qualifying procedure at the first race in Australia on Sunday, trouble has been brewing for some time. Fernando Alonso said this month that he was "sad for the sport", that "there are too many changes and that the complexity of the rules for the spectators is quite high", while Vettel noted at testing that "the decisions lately and so on, it is fair to say it is lacking leadership".

The new qualifying system's introduction was indicative of the malaise the GPDA is attacking. Before the season Ecclestone received considerable criticism when he said: "Formula One is the worst it has ever been. I wouldn't spend my money to take my family to watch a race. No way." But his bid to improve it with the revamped qualifying was accepted only as a compromise as the least unacceptable of the formats he proposed and one that has exposed the sport to ridicule.

"Formula One is currently challenged by a difficult global economic environment, a swift change in fan and consumer behaviour and a decisive shift in the TV and media landscape," the GPDA statement read. "This makes it fundamental that the sport's leaders make smart and well-considered adjustments. We feel that some recent rule changes - on both the sporting and technical side, and including some business decisions - are disruptive, do not address the bigger issues our sport is facing and in some cases could jeopardise its future success.

"Therefore the drivers have come to the conclusion that the decision-making process in the sport is obsolete and ill‑structured and prevents progress being made. Indeed, it can sometimes lead to just the opposite, a gridlock."

The reference to the media landscape was made all the more relevant when it was then announced that in three years F1 would cease to be broadcast on free-to-air television, with Sky securing exclusive rights - currently shared with Channel 4, in its first season covering F1 - from 2019.

The drivers noted that they, alongside the fans, had the "purest interest" in F1 but insisted that the structure at the top needed to change: "We would like to request and urge the owners and all stakeholders of Formula One to consider restructuring its own governance."

That strong wording from the GPDA reflects the depth of feeling from those at the heart of the sport but who wield little power in the decision-making process.

Its complexity has bedevilled the sport since it was put in place in 2013, when set up by Formula One Mangement (FOM, run by Ecclestone) on behalf of owners CVC. FOM have a series of agreements with the teams, while the FIA has a seperate agreement with FOM. These two organisations along with the big four (Ferarri, McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes and the heritage slot for Williams and the top independent) form the F1 strategy group.

The latter puts proposals to the F1 commission, which if approved go to the World Motor Sport Council, which may approve or reject but not amend motions. A process throughout which Ferrari, because of its historical and commecial importance to the sport, has the right of veto.

The absence of the independent teams from the process has stymied cost-cutting proposals in recent years and with neither the FIA nor FOM able to impose their rule, manufacturers have tended to look to their own interests rather than the long-term prospects of the sport.

A decacde ago, when F1 was Ecclestone's personal fiefdom, he and then head of the FIA, Max Mosley, were still running the sport by banging people's heads together until decisions were reached. Mosley is long gone and the current FIA president Jean Todt, is increasingly criticised for his lack of action, or intervention in F1.

The system has left F1 floundering for direction, as the GPDA noted. "It reflects negatively on our sport, prevents it being fit for the next generation of fans and compromises future global growth," it said.

The new qualifying format, which had been criticised by team principals but still accepted, was rejected with embarrassing haste and will revert to the previous model for the next round in Bahrain. That this made sense was obvious but that such a sudden shift into reverse was doubtless central to the drivers finally making their frustrations heard. "We stand united, offer our help and support for F1 to keep it as such and further to make it fit and exciting for many years and generations to come," the statement concluded.

