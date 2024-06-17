FA funds police unit to combat social media abuse

The Football Association (FA) has announced funding for a dedicated police unit to tackle social media abuse throughout England’s Euro 2024 campaign, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This initiative follows the racial abuse directed at Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho after their missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Previously, the police had indicated a desire for a more proactive approach to combating online hate. The FA’s commitment of £250,000 will enable law enforcement to carry out this mission effectively, according to Mark Bullingham, the FA’s CEO. Bullingham outlined this strategy ahead of England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday, stating, «Now we are doing things differently».

«In the past, we provided the police with evidence packs to prosecute, but now we are funding a unit within the British Police to ensure prosecutions occur», Bullingham explained.

He emphasised that this approach ensures the necessary resources for prosecutions, which had previously been a barrier.

Bullingham estimated that the funding would cost the FA around £25,000, though this figure could vary based on the number of investigations. He added, «What it does mean is there is a police resource to go for it. From our side, it is completely inexcusable».

In addition to discussing the new police unit, Bullingham praised match-going fans for their behaviour. Notably, low-alcohol beer will be available only at the Group C clash against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, reflecting confidence in the supporters' conduct.

«Our England fans have been absolutely brilliant to support us, particularly in the stadium. The best thing that the fans can do to help us do well in this tournament is be a tribute to their country», Bullingham said.

He also expressed trust in the German police’s ability to manage the tournament effectively, encouraging fans to «get behind the team and support in the right way».