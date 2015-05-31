ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fabio Aru, the 24-year-old Italian, the captain of the Astana Pro Team, won the second straight stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Thus, Aru became the bets youngest cyclist of the Giro d'Italia, Sport.kz informs.

"So many fans supported me and cheered for me along the road that I felt at home. The entire stage we were ahead. Landa was working for the team all these day, he is very strong. This is my second victory in as many days and I still cannot believe it. Moreover, this is a special place for me to win," Fabio Aru noted.