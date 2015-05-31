EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:01, 31 May 2015 | GMT +6

    Fabio Aru became best youngest cyclist of Giro d&#39;Italia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fabio Aru, the 24-year-old Italian, the captain of the Astana Pro Team, won the second straight stage of the Giro d'Italia.

    Thus, Aru became the bets youngest cyclist of the Giro d'Italia, Sport.kz informs.

    "So many fans supported me and cheered for me along the road that I felt at home. The entire stage we were ahead. Landa was working for the team all these day, he is very strong. This is my second victory in as many days and I still cannot believe it. Moreover, this is a special place for me to win," Fabio Aru noted.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!