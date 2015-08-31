Fabio Aru fourth at 9th Vuelta stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dutchman T Tom Dumoulin "Giant-Alpecin" won 9th Vueta stage and took the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, according to Sports.kz.

The second place went to Christopher Froome of "Sky", Joaquim Rodriguez of "Katusha" finished third moving to second place overall, 57 seconds behind Dumoulin. Fabio Aru of Astana Pro Team has finished the 4th. Dumoulin leads the overall standings, followed by Rodriguez and Esteban Chavez. Aru is in the sixth line.