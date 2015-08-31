EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:49, 31 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Fabio Aru fourth at 9th Vuelta stage

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dutchman T Tom Dumoulin "Giant-Alpecin" won 9th Vueta stage and took the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, according to Sports.kz.

    The second place went to Christopher Froome of "Sky", Joaquim Rodriguez of "Katusha" finished third moving to second place overall, 57 seconds behind Dumoulin. Fabio Aru of Astana Pro Team has finished the 4th. Dumoulin leads the overall standings, followed by Rodriguez and Esteban Chavez. Aru is in the sixth line.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!