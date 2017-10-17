Fabio Aru leaving ProTeam Astana after 6 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian professional road bicycle racer and winner of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana Fabio Aru is leaving ProTeam Astana after a six-year stint, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 27-year-old Aru signed a three-year deal with UAE Team Emirates starting from the 2018 season.



Aru said that he is honored that the UAE Team Emirates management and sponsors want to unite their cycling endeavors.



"I thank them for the faith they've placed in me and I hope to live up to their expectations," Aru said.



He also thanked everyone who had been with him up to that moment in his career, they had all been important to his growth.



"We welcome a champion like Fabio Aru. His skills perfectly match the ambitions of the team. Besides highlighting Aru's enormous potential, I'd like to point out that Aru is a rider who can stir up excitement among the fans; he is well-loved because of his generosity on a bike," Carlo Saronni, UAE Team Emirates manager, commented on signing Aru.