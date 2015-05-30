ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia, which is 236 kilometers long, completed.

Italian cyclist from the "Astana" team Fabio Aru finished first at the 19 th stage, Canadian Ryder Hesjedal from "Cannondale-Garmin" was second and Columbian cyclist Rigoberto Uran from "Etixx - Quick-Step" finished third, Sports.kz informs.

The rest members of the Astana Pro Team finished in the following order: Tanel Kangert - 4 th, Mikel Landa - 7 th, Paolo Tiralongo - 26 th, Luis Leon Sanchez - 31 st, Diego Rosa - 35 th, Dario Cataldo - 54 th, Andrei Zayats - 84 th, Davide Malacarne - 104 th.