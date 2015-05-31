ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia, which is 199 kilometers long completes.

Italian cyclist from "Astana" team Fabio Aru finished first, Canadian Ryder Hesjedal from "Cannondale-Germin" finished second and Columbian Rigoberto Uran from "Etixx-Quick-Step" finished third, Sports.kz informs.

The rest of the members of the Astana Pro Team finished in the following order: Mikel Lanada - 4 th, Tanel Kangert - 7 th, Diego Rosa - 10 th, Paolo Tiralongo -28 th, Dario Cataldo - 33 rd, Andrei Zayats - 43 rd, Luis Leon Sanchez - 61 st, Davide Malacarne - 75 th.