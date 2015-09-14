ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The final stage of the Vuelta a Espana ended, the cyclists covered 100 kilometers and finished the race in Madrid, Sports.kz informs.

The winner of the final stage of the race was German cyclist of "Giant-Alpecin" team John Degenkolb, Dutch Danny van Poppel of "Trek" team finished second and Luxembourgian Jempy Drucker of "BMC" team was third.

The best result of representatives of "Astana" team belonged to Luiz Sanchez, who finished 67 th. The rest representatives of "Astana" finished in the following order: Mikel Landa - 70 th, Fabio Aru - 71 st, Alessandro Vanotti - 72 nd, Dario Cataldo - 73 rd, Diego Rossa - 74 th, Andrei Zeits - 83 rd.

As a result of the race, Fabio Aru of "Astana" team won the Vuelta a Espana.