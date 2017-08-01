Fabio Aru to lead Astana Pro Team at La Vuelta a España

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After the good performance at the Tour de France, where he won a stage, wore the Yellow Jersey for two days and concluded 5th in the GC, Fabio Aru will return to race at the Vuelta a España, on next August 19th, Team Astana's press service reports.

It is confirmed that the Italian will lead the Astana Pro Team for the Spanish three weeks race.

While the entire roster is still to be decided on in the coming days, it is already known that Colombian climber, Miguel Angel Lopez and one of two Spanish riders, Luis Leon Sanchez and Pello Bilbao will be helping Aru during the many mountain stages of La Vuelta.

This will be the third Vuelta for Fabio. He was 5th in the final GC in 2014 and won the 2015 edition of La Vuelta a España.

La Vuelta a España 2017 edition will start on August 19th with a 13.8 km TTT in Nimes, France and will end on September 10th with the traditional stage in Madrid city center.