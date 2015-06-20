Fabio Borini: Liverpool forward wants to leave the club

LIVERPOOL. KAZINFORM - Fabio Borini wants to leave Liverpool, according to the player's agent.

Borini, 24, was Brendan Rodgers' first signing at Anfield for £11mfrom Serie A side Roma in 2012. But the Italian forward has scored just three times in 38 games for the Reds, and spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Sunderland, where he scored 10 goals. "Fabio wants a new experience. There are teams from all over Europe interested in him," said Marco De Marchi. At the end of his loan spell with the Black Cats, the North East sideagreed a £14m fee with Liverpool but Borini rejected the move. The former Chelsea and Swansea man also turned down a move to QPR on transfer deadline day in September 2014. Kazinform refers to BBC.