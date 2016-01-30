Facebook and Instagram ban private gun adverts

LONDON. KAZINFORM Private individuals will no longer be allowed to advertise guns on Facebook and Instagram, the photo-sharing service owned by Facebook.

Facebook had already banned the sale of guns without identity checks, but the new rules aim to stop all gun trade between individuals on the sites.

Businesses can still advertise guns on Facebook and Instagram.

The move comes three weeks after US President Barack Obama unveiled new restrictions on gun purchases.

Mr Obama's executive actions included background checks for all gun sellers and the requirement that states provide information on people disqualified from buying guns due to mental illness or domestic violence.

The rule change brings gun sales under the same restrictions placed by Facebook on illegal drugs and pharmaceuticals by Facebook. The site has 1.59bn users worldwide.

Source: BBC News