TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:59, 28 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Facebook net income for Q2 2016 surpasses $2 bln

    MOSCOW . KAZINFORM The net income of Facebook for the second quarter of the current year amounted to $2.055 billion, which is a 186 percent year-over-year increase, the company said in a statement.

    Facebook’s total revenue for the second quarter of 2016 (ended on June 30) totaled $6.436 billion, which is a 59 percent year-over-year increase, according to the Wednesday release. 

    The number of Facebook daily active users stood at 1.13 billion on average in June 2016, which is a 17 percent year-over-year increase.

    Meanwhile the number of active monthly users of the social network was 1.71 as of the end of the second quarter, which is a 15 percent year-over-year increase.

    Source: Sputniknews 


