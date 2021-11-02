Facebook’s Public Policy Director: Kazakhstan first in Central Asia to get access to CRS

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Director of Public Policy, Greater China, Mongolia and Central Asia at Meta (previously known as Facebook) George Chen shared the news that Kazakhstan had become the first Central Asian country to get exclusive access to Facebook’s «Content Reporting System» (CRS), Kazinform reports.

«Meta (previously known as Facebook) has a dedicated online channel (Content Reporting System, CRS) for governments around the world to report content to us that they believe violates local law. Now Kazakhstan becomes part of the CRS,» Chen’s recent post on Facebook reads.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Facebook had agree to cooperate closely on harmful content related issues, with focus on child protection.

To help the Government of Kazakhstan to keep its cyberspace safer and better, Facebook has provided Kazakhstan direct and exclusive access to Facebook’s «Content Reporting System» (CRS) which can help the government to report content that may violate Facebook’s global content policy and local laws of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to have access to the system and already be onboarded for the direct channel to contact Facebook’s global operation teams.

On October 28, the Facebook team conducted a training for the Ministry's specialists on working with the «Content Reporting System», as well as on Facebook's Content policy and Community standards. From the beginning of November, the Ministry will already start working in the System.

Both parties also agree to set up regular communications mechanism including an authorized representative from Facebook’s regional office, who will work with the Ministry closely on various policy issues.