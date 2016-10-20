Facebook wants to be your social secretary

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - You can check in any time you like, but Facebook wants to make sure you never leave, CNN reports.

The platform is rolling out new features on Wednesday that act as your own personal Yelp (YELP)and event ticketing tool. And there's a twist: Facebook (FB, Tech30) is leaning on your social circle to help you discover things to do.



Andrew Bosworth, Facebook's VP of the ads and business platform, said the new features will make it possible to find things to do and then make your plans all in one app.



"This is not a new problem; this is not a new idea," Bosworth told reporters at a roundtable discussion in San Francisco last week.



"We're almost worse off now than we were 10 years ago," he said. "Now, it's a very mobile dominated landscape, so I'm using one series of apps to figure out what exists and another series of apps to see if those things are good."



The Recommendations tool will let you ask your friends' advice on, say, a romantic restaurant. It will automatically turn suggestions into links and place them on a map embedded in your post.

