Facemask requirements in Italy’s hospitals to be eased

ROME. KAZINFORM Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said Wednesday that the requirement to wear facemasks in Italy's hospitals is set to be eased.

The current order requiring facemasks in hospitals because of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to elapse on April 30, ANSA reports.

«We'll have a meeting tomorrow and decide what to do, but the requirements are set to be eased,» Schillaci said.

«The masks will probably be kept in wards with high-risk or immunosuppressed patients». .