    18:31, 23 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Faces of Astana Process

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Syrian settlement negotiations in Astana are held in different rooms. The delegates note the favorable conditions created for the effective talks process.    

    As the mediator and host, Kazakhstan appeared totally ready to hold the event on the proper level.

    The negotiations were opened in the Astana President Hotel Rixos which has accommodated the representatives of seven parties.

    The delegations from Russia, Iran and Turkey and representatives of the UN and USA arrived for the meeting.

    During the plenary session it was only the statements of the Kazakhstan party, in the beginning and in the end, which met unanimous applause of all delegations without an exception.

    The Syrian opposition was represented by twenty different groups both from the main zones of conflict and those controlling separate regions.

    According to Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, it was not by a chance that Kazakhstan was selected to be the venue of the talks. In 2015 in Astana there were held two rounds of negotiations between Syrian opposition groups.

    The talks are going to last till the evening of January 24.

