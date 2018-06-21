Facilitators of Intangible Cultural Heritage from CA to convene in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM UNESCO Almaty with the support of the International Training Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO (CRIHAP) will organize a Sub-regional Training of Trainers workshop for facilitators of Intangible Cultural Heritage from Central Asia.

This is the second training of trainers and will be held in Almaty from 25 to 29 June 2018, UNESCO Almaty official website reads.

The training will bring together a group of participants from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as well as specialists from the Secretariat of the Convention from UNESCO Headquarters.

This training intends to familiarize a core group of facilitators from Central Asian countries with the content and pedagogic approaches related to key themes of the UNESCO capacity-building curriculum. The training will also discuss the needs for further capacity building in the region and establish opportunities for networking and cooperation among the facilitators across the region.