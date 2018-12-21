Factory turning waste into fuel oil to be built in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENAGORSK. KAZINFORM - It is planned to build a plant for the production of fuel oil based on plastic and polyethylene in the city of Ridder, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Etalon LLP, a company which provides services for garbage collection and disposal and road repair, intends to recycle waste. Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov expressed support for the new project during his working visit to Ridder.



"We raised the question to close the existing solid waste landfill. We intend to perform treatment of the material accumulated and produce fuel oil from it. We will use it as a raw material in summer and generate diesel from the residues in winter. We will take garbage sorting equipment from Russia and recycling equipment from Iran or China," said Viktor Strebkov, Director of Etalon LLP.



The entrepreneur intends to implement the project of environmentally vital importance at his own expense.

"In addition, we will repair the roads. The money received from this will be invested in the successful project," says the businessman.



"The project is promising. It all depends on how you run it. On the part of the government, we can allocate a 7% interest rate loan within a program of DAMU [Entrepreneurship Development Fund]," said Danial Akhmetov.