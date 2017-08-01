Failed terrorist convicted in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A Kazakh who tried to leave for Syria to fight on the side of terrorists was convicted by the Almaty city court, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The case was examined by the Almaly District Court of Almaty. According to the case materials, an adherent of a radical religious movement tried to leave for Syria through Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to participate in the armed jihad on the side of the Al-Nusra Front terrorist organization.

"The failed terrorist was found guilty of committing a crime under Art. 24 p.1, Art. 257 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment with confiscation of property, with serving a sentence in medium security facility. By decision of the Court of Appeal of the Almaty City Court of August 1, 2017, the verdict of the Almaly District Court was left unchanged," the press service of the Almaty City Court said.

The verdict came into force.