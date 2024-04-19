EN
    07:19, 19 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Fair spring weather to delight Kazakhstanis Apr 19

    Kazakhstan to brace for fair spring weather Apr 19
    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

    Fair spring weather without precipitation will evidently delight Kazakhstanis on Friday, April 19, as most regions remain under the impact of a vast anticyclone, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    As the national weather service Kazhydromet informed, rain is forecast only in northern, eastern regions, and in the daytime in mountainous districts of the country’s southeast. 

    Rain and thunderstorm will batter eastern and southeastern areas.

    Strong wind will hit across the country, while dust storms are possible in southern and southwestern regions. 

    Fog will cover northwestern, eastern and central areas at night and in the morning.

