Fair weather expected in Kazakhstan Oct 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in most parts of the country. Rains will douse in northern regions and at night in southern and southwestern regions. Fog is possible in southeastern parts of the republic.

Wind speed in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, in the daytime in Akmola, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will increase up to 15-20 m per sec. Foggy weather and strong wind at 15-20 m per sec is expected also in some areas of Zhambyl region. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in parts of South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.