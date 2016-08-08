Fair weather expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms will take hold of some regions of Kazakhstan on Monday. Northern, northwestern, southern, southwestern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog and stiff wind are expected in northern Kazakhstan, dust storm - in southern parts of the country. Chances of hail will be high in eastern Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Almaty, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Thunderstorm is forecast for Pavlodar, Almaty, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.



Hail is expected in East Kazakhstan region.



Dust storm may hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Fervent heat will grip Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.