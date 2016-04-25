EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:20, 25 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Fair weather expected on April 25

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on Monday, April 25.

    According to RSE "Kazhydromet", wind of 15-20 mps, dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind of 15-20 mps will blow in North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.

    Wind of 15-20 mps, fog will hit Akmola, Kostanai regions.

    Fog will blanket Karaganda, Pavlodar regions of the country.

    Extreme fire danger is in Aktobe region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!