Fair weather expected on April 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on Monday, April 25.

According to RSE "Kazhydromet", wind of 15-20 mps, dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind of 15-20 mps will blow in North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions.

Wind of 15-20 mps, fog will hit Akmola, Kostanai regions.

Fog will blanket Karaganda, Pavlodar regions of the country.

Extreme fire danger is in Aktobe region.