EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:19, 01 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Fair weather forecast for Kazakhstan on June 1

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather today. However, inclement weather will persist in western Kazakhstan where rains and stiff wind are expected. Fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, Pavlodar and Akmola regions.

    Mangistau and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!