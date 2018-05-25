EN
    09:06, 25 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Fair weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather on Friday, May 25. Showers, thunderstorms, stiff wind, dust storms and hail will be observed in some parts of northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and sometimes to 23 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind will bring dust storms to South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    Fervent heat is forecast for Aktobe region.

    Almaty and East Kazakhstan on the contrary will see drop in temperatures. Meteorologists predict that mercury will go down to 3°C in those regions.

