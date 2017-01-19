Fair weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, fog, black ice and stiff wind are forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, chances of precipitation will be low across the country.

Wind with gusts up to 18-23 mps will batter Akmola, Zhambyl, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Almaty regions. Gusts may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region.



Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Black ice is to cover roads in those regions as well.