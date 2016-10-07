EN
    08:01, 07 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Fair weather takes hold of most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fair weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan today. However, according to Kazhydromet, chances of precipitation will be high in northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan.

    Fog will blanket in some parts of Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay and Zhambyl regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Meteorologists say that high fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.

