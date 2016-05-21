Fair weather takes hold of most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 21. Rain showers with thunderstorms are forecast for western Kazakhstan. Dust storm and hail are expected in southwestern Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind may reach 23 mps in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Hail may hit Mangystau region.

Freezing weather will take hold of East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions in the morning.